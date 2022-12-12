Kenya: Wanyonyi Revels in Graduating From Boy to a Man in 2022

Nairobi — The 2021 World Under 20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi says this year was a learning curve for him as he transitioned to the senior ranks.

The Kapchemoiywo training camp athlete experienced mixed fortunes in his battle with the 'big boys', finishing a disappointing fourth at the World Championships in Oregon but also winning the men's 800m at the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco.

The youngster said he has acquired priceless lessons on how to improve himself amidst the disappointments.

"Oregon was overwhelming psychologically for me. After I got slightly knocked, I became tense and retreated to the tail-end of the pack. However, now I am not worried since I am a young athlete who has a lot of time on his side to win more races. I have learnt valuable lessons, which I am applying in training and competition and are sure that they will pay off sooner or later," Wanyonyi said.

Wanyonyi clocked 1:44.54 in the men's 800m at Oregon to finish fourth in a race won by his fellow countryman, Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir.

As the year draws to a close, the youngster has set his sights on a busy 2023, primarily with the main objective of clinching the world title in Budapest, Hungary.

"The plan is to compete in the cross country series so that I am physically ready when the track and field season commences. I have to be at the World Championships and do well... that is the target," Wanyonyi, who clocked a new under-20 world record of 1:43.76 on his way to the World Under 20 title last year, said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wanyonyi was in dominant form on Saturday at the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru as he timed 05:23.28 to win the men's 2km at the national trials for the World Cross Country Championships, set for February next year in Bathurst, Australia.

Daniel Muunguti (05:24.0) and Matthew Kipsang (05:25.2) finished second and third respectively.

Reflecting on the race, he revealed it was a calculative one that required making the right moves at the right time.

"Today, it was all about controlling the pace and watching when to unleash the final weapon. When it came to 400m to the end of the race, that is when I decided to make my move. The course is great. Everything went according to plan and I thank God for the win," the World Athletics Male Rising Star of the Year nominee said.

Another athlete who was smiling all the way home after earning a place on the plane to Australia was World Under 20 1500m silver medalist Brenda Chebet who came first in the women's 2km race.

Chebet timed 6:04.44, ahead of Miriam Cherop (06:07.70) and world 3000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech (06:11.1) in second and third respectively.

"If feels good to learn that I will putting on the Team Kenya singlet to represent my country once again. My hard work has been repaid and I am happy that I won. I am well prepared for Australia and I am sure I will continue doing my country proud," Chebet said.