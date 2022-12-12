Rwanda: Over 400 Graduate at Mount Kenya Rwanda

9 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Esther Favour

The assembly ground of Mount Kenya University Rwanda was on Friday morning teeming with excited graduands in gowns, suits and dresses as friends and families gathered to celebrate the 22nd graduation.

Those who were celebrated at the Kigali campus are the 425 graduates who make up 10 per cent of the graduands from MKU's 11 campuses around East Africa.

The university's 22nd graduation saw a total 4,497graduands completing their studies in different disciplines at the regional celebration, that took place at the university's main campus in Thika on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. It was streamed live to graduates in Kigali.

Those that graduated were awarded diplomas, bachelor's and master's degrees in various fields including education, health sciences, journalism and mass communication, hospitality and management, information technology and social sciences, nursing, among other disciplines.

In his remarks, the Chancellor of MKU, John J. Struthers congratulated the graduands and challenged them to make use of the resources invested in them and apply their skills to transform their societies.

"Despite the major challenges of the pandemic, MKU has continued to establish strategic partnerships at National, continental and Global levels," he said

Struthers said that the experiences of the last 2 years have taught them much about resilience, hope and determination.

"Today is a milestone in your life's journey and one that you will remember for the rest of your life. I know that your family and communities have sacrificed much to support you in your studies, and they will be celebrating today along with you," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor Designate, MKU Rwanda Edwin Odhuno said that, the university during its 12 years in existence in Rwanda, has focused on continuous improvement, thereby building a distinguishable academic character.

Notably, the campus recruits only faculty of the right caliber. The reason is simple: You can't attain academic excellence unless you have qualified, well-trained instructors who can guarantee you that. I am delighted to report that we have sustained that culture.

Cedrick Ishimwe, a one of the graduands, said that the graduation marks an initiation to a new chapter of life.

"There are countless opportunities out there waiting for people like us," he said.

Ange Mutesi graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Procurement, said she has had a great experience at the campus, meeting different people from different countries.

According to University management the campus plans to roll out a Master of Science in Nursing programme by September 2023.

The planned programme is further testimony that MKUR continues to respond to the labour market needs.

