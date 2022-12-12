Rwanda: Measures to Curb Rubavu Road Accidents Underway, Officials Say

Safety measures to curb road accidents that claim several lives of travellers to and from Rubavu District, mainly caused by cargo trucks, are underway, the region's officials say.

This morning around 4am, a cargo truck from Rusizi heading to DR Congo, Fuso Mitsubishi RAC209B, claimed the lives of three including its driver, police spokesperson, Western Province, CIP Mucyo Rukundo, told The New Times.

The deceased are Albert Hakorimana, Clementine Mujawamariya, and the driver, Rajabu Habarugira.

The deadly spot is a slippery road that starts from Gacukiro to the main roundabout near Gisenyi Hospital.

Most accidents here involve fuel trucks, cargo cars, and public buses as a result of losing control or speeding.

Bypass roads

Speaking to The New Times, Ildephonse Kambogo, the mayor of Rubavu District, said that there are different projects aimed at addressing these accidents which happen often, despite caution posts.

"We are working on bypass roads which are less dangerous. We believe that if trucks are diverted to the bypass, smaller vehicles will move freely and this will reduce accidents considerably," he said, adding that Rugerero-Byahi, a bypass road under construction, will be reserved for trucks that cause many accidents.

Mayor Kambogo further explained that there is also a plan to establish and add more humps around risky areas to decrease overspeeding.

The 9.5 km long bypass road which is under construction will be a long-lasting solution, Kambogo said. Trucks will be diverted there so as to reduce traffic while entering the town.

"We also want to relocate infrastructure along the road, including Gisenyi Hospital, to avoid further damages," he noted. The New Times has established that the project is yet to start.