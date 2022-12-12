Rwanda: NEC Welcomes Growing Interest in EALA

There was a higher number of prospective candidates, especially youth, seeking to represent Rwanda in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) during the current election, compared to previous ones, the National Electoral Commission has said.

Charles Munyaneza, Executive Secretary of NEC, told The New Times the National Youth Council had 35 prospective candidates, 24 from the National Women Council, and 11 from the National Council of Persons with Disabilities.

Previously, candidates from the National Youth Council totalled to 16, while those from the remaining two councils were fewer.

"Many Rwandans did not know what EALA is or what it does, however, more people now understand its role, rationale, and importance to Rwanda and the region. Second, these are people who continue to have an interest in decision-making positions," Munyaneza said.

EALA is the parliament of the East African Community (EAC), and has a fundamental function in the development of community objectives, aiming at widening and deepening cooperation among its partner states and other regional economic communities in, among others, political, economic, and social fields for their mutual benefit.

In addition, Munyaneza said, the commission carried out public awareness campaigns, giving access to knowledge about EALA for people to understand it and participate in related elections.

Meanwhile, data from NEC shows that overall, there are 24 final candidates, from which nine MPs will be elected by Parliament to represent Rwanda in EALA.

They include nine candidates from the National Youth Council, the National Women Council, and the National Council of Persons with Disabilities - which provided three candidates each. Also, five political organisations provided 15 candidates - three each.

Munyaneza said that he can't confirm the exact date when Rwandan members of EALA will be elected, but pointed out it is expected to be before December 17 as this is when the current East African Legislative Assembly will conclude its term.