Africa: Kagame Rallies Global Community to Mobilise U.S.$2.2 Billion to Eradicate Polio

10 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

President Paul Kagame has called for more efforts to mobilize another $2.2 billion that is left to raise toward the global polio eradication initiative.

He said this on Saturday, December 10 during the forum for immunization and polio eradication in Africa.

"The recent pledges of $2.6 billion toward the Global Polio Eradication Initiative rake us a big step closer, but there is still another $2.2 billion left to raise," he noted.

He said that financing is needed to eradicate all forms of polio.

"Two years ago, Africa was declared free of wild polio. Despite this remarkable achievement, the Covid pandemic has disrupted routine immunizations, causing preventable childhood diseases to rise.

With renewed commitments to the Addis Declaration on immunization, we can eradicate all remaining forms of polio, and get back on track with childhood vaccinations overall," he said.

He emphasized that building vaccine manufacturing capacity in Africa is essential for the continent's health security.

"Through the African Union's partnership for African vaccine manufacturing, there has been good progress in several countries, including Senegal, Rwanda and, South Africa," he said.

Kagame noted that this has been achieved with the support of the European Union and other partners, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization.

"Health is a right, and until everyone in Africa enjoys access to primary healthcare, including vaccination services, no one is safe. We have the resources and know-how. So let's work together, and renew our commitment to eradicate polio, once and for all," he said.

"We have also established the African Medicines Agency, to ensure that pharmaceutical products made in Africa are safe and effective," he added.

In June 2022, President Paul Kagame led the ceremony to break ground for the construction of the BioNTech vaccine manufacturing plant in Rwanda that will promote scalable mRNA vaccine production in Africa.

The manufacturing plant for mRNA-based vaccines is being built in the Kigali Special Economic Zone located at Masoro-Munini, Gasabo District, in a section earmarked for biopharma manufacturing.

In partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he disclosed that the plant will manufacture tuberculosis, HIV, and malaria vaccines.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.