Rwanda: Ssekisambu Fires SC Kiyovu Past Police

10 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Erisa Ssekisambu scored his sixth goal of the season in 12 games helping SC Kiyovu to earn a slim but important victory at home to Police FC in the game played at Kigali Stadium on Saturday, December 10.

The striker, who opted to keep his allegiance with the Green Baggies after joining the club this season, struck the only goal of the game at the 70th minute after a barren but even first half.

In the 48th minute, Froduard Mugiraneza of Kiyovu attempted a powerful shot which was saved by goalkeeper Djihad Nzeyurwanda. In the 58th minute, Nzeyurwanda Djihad cleared the ball that was sent by Aime Ntirushwa. The keeper saved his team again in the 64th minute when he saved Marc Nkubana's free kick near the penalty area.

In the 69th minute, Ssekisambu passed a good ball to Bienvenue Mugenzi in the penalty area but he failed to hit the target.

Rayon Sports are leading the table with 28 points. AS Kigali sits in second place with 24 points tallying with Kiyovu.

