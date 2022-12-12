Rwanda: Gatsibo - Govt Reveals Plan to Increase Access to Electricity

10 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Nkangura

The Minister of Infrastructure, Ernest Nsabimana has said the government is reviewing plans aimed at extending access to electricity in Gatsibo district.

He said this during a 3-day visit in Gatsibo and Nyagatare districts respectively

"Gatsibo district is one of the districts in the Eastern Province that lag behind in access to electricity, there are some sectors that do not have access to electricity. We are going to speed up the electrification process in the district, because all requirements have been provided," Nsabimana said.

Pacific Ntirandekura, a resident of Kabeza cell told The New Times said connecting the area to the grid will be beneficial adding that as a shopkeeper, he has been spending a lot of money to light his shop and has on some occasions been forced to close early.

Richard Gasana, the mayor of Gatsibo said the plan is to increase access to electricity from 62 per cent to 84 per cent.

So far, 62.5% of the population has access to electricity in the district, among them 32.6% connected on-grid and 29.9% connected off-grid.

These figures represent a total of 72,810 connected households in the district. Rwanda has set a target of universal energy access by 2024.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.