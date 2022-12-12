Rwanda: Gatsibo - Govt Reveals Plan to Increase Access to Electricity

The Minister of Infrastructure, Ernest Nsabimana has said the government is reviewing plans aimed at extending access to electricity in Gatsibo district.

He said this during a 3-day visit in Gatsibo and Nyagatare districts respectively

"Gatsibo district is one of the districts in the Eastern Province that lag behind in access to electricity, there are some sectors that do not have access to electricity. We are going to speed up the electrification process in the district, because all requirements have been provided," Nsabimana said.

Pacific Ntirandekura, a resident of Kabeza cell told The New Times said connecting the area to the grid will be beneficial adding that as a shopkeeper, he has been spending a lot of money to light his shop and has on some occasions been forced to close early.

Richard Gasana, the mayor of Gatsibo said the plan is to increase access to electricity from 62 per cent to 84 per cent.

So far, 62.5% of the population has access to electricity in the district, among them 32.6% connected on-grid and 29.9% connected off-grid.

These figures represent a total of 72,810 connected households in the district. Rwanda has set a target of universal energy access by 2024.