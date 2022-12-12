Africa: Draw Procedure of TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022/23 - Group Stage

12 December 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage will take place on Monday 12 December 2022.

Below is the full procedure of the draw:

Pot 4: Al Merrikh (SUD), Coton Sport (CMR), Vipers SC (UGA), & AS Vita Club (DRC) are the lowest seeded teams of level IV,

o The first ball drawn will go directly to group A in position A4.

o The second ball drawn will go directly to group B in position B4.

o The third ball drawn will go directly to group C in position C4.

o The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group D in position D4.

Pot 3: El Hilal (SUD), CR Belouizdad (ALG), Simba SC (TAN) & JS Kabylie (ALG) are the seeded teams of level III,

o The first ball drawn will go directly to group A in position A3.

o The second ball drawn will go directly to group B in position B3.

o The third ball drawn will go directly to group C in position C3.

o The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group D in position D3.

Pot 2: Zamalek SC (EGY), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Horoya A.C (GUI) & Atletico Petroleos (ANG) are the seeded teams of level II,

o The first ball drawn will go directly to group A in position A2.

o The second ball drawn will go directly to group B in position B2.

o The third ball drawn will go directly to group C in position C2.

o The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group D in position D2.

Pot 1: Al Ahly SC (EGY), E.S.T (TUN), W.A.C (MOR) & Raja C.A (MOR) are the seeded teams of level I,

o The first ball drawn will go directly to group A in position A1.

o The second ball drawn will go directly to group B in position B1.

o The third ball drawn will go directly to group C in position C1.

o The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group D in position D1.

