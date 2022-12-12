Africa Will 'Shape The Future, Not Just of African People But of the World'

The Biden administration is set to host about 50 African leaders in Washington for crucial conversations on health, democracy, climate change, and other topics.

Slated for December 13–15, 2022, the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will provide heads of state the chance to discuss ways to fortify a mutually beneficial partnership that would create jobs and encourage sustainable growth.



At the summit, the U.S. President Joe Biden would highlight the reliable and strong relationships and investments that his country has to offer to assist the expansion of businesses in Africa because " Africa will shape the future — not just the future of the African people, but of the world."



"I look forward to working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of U.S.-Africa relations," said President Biden. The meeting is anticipated to attract a number of influential individuals, including Moussa Faki, the chair of the African Union Commission, and the presidents of Nigeria and Angola.



Also, both the recently elected president of Kenya and the long-serving president of Uganda will be there.

As part of the summit, the United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, expects to welcome African trade ministers for an Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Ministerial meeting on December 13.



AGOA aims to provide an excellent chance to reaffirm American involvement with the continent, encourage fruitful and in-depth conversations about the direction of this vital partnership, and offer a forum for discussing its implementation.



The summit's schedule includes sessions on topics like infrastructure development, global health and food security, climate change and energy, and young African leaders in the diaspora.