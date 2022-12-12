Kenya: Google Doodle Celebrates Kenya Independence Day

Nairobi — Google has published a Jamhuri Day Doodle on its homepage to mark Kenya's 59 years of independence.

The animated Doodle of the Kenyan flag commemorates the freedom fighters who sacrificed and liberated the country from British colonialists.

"Doodles provide a way for Google to connect with its users by helping them celebrate important moments and national days," says Sharon Machira, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Google Kenya.

The company began honouring people, events, anniversaries, and holidays with Doodles designed by one of its engineers in 1999.

Kenya became an independent country in 1963 and was admitted into the Commonwealth as a republic, or 'Jamhuri' (Swahili for 'republic') exactly one year later in 1964.

Due to this, the 12th of December is also referred to as Jamhuri Day.

The 12th of December 1963 saw the African country of Kenya gain independence from the British after being under rule of the sovereign state since the late 19th century.

According to Britannica, Kenya officially became a British colony in 1920 and African demands for more involvement in political processes were denied until 1944, when an African was included in the legislature.