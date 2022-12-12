Zimbabwe: Chikurubi Escapee Arrested

The 24-year-old prisoner who last week escaped from Chikurubi Farm Prison where he was serving a one-year sentence after being convicted of malicious damage to property, has been re-arrested in Harare.

Panashe Chinyama escaped last Wednesday from the prison while he was working in a nursery resulting in prison and police officers launching a manhunt for him.

He was re-arrested at his house in the city over the weekend.

Chinyama, who was a B Class inmate, had served eight months of his term and was due to be released on March 28 next year.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) national public relations officer, Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi confirmed that Chinyama was now in custody and was likely to be charged again for escaping from lawful custody.