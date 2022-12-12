Sudan: Teachers Will Strike Throughout December for Better Minimum Wage

Khartoum — The Sudanese Teachers Committee announced the closure of state schools throughout the country on seven more days this month as teachers partake in strike action to demand an increase in the minimum wage.

The Teachers Strike Committee said in a press statement on Sunday that the teachers will embark on a strike on Tuesday, tomorrow, followed by school closures on six other days in December.

The committee condemned the authorities' neglect of their demands and "their lack of interest in teacher issues and education concerns".

The teachers already embarked on a two-day strike last week.

After earlier strikes in November, the Service Affairs Bureau promised 6 per cent increase in wages two weeks ago, but teachers lament that this barely covered the rise in the cost of living in Sudan.

On November 28, the teachers' committee organised a nationwide comprehensive strike because they has not received their full financial dues, such as back payments that were owed to them as far back as 2020.

In September, UNICEF and Save the Children warned that one third of Sudanese children are out of school. They pointed to the rapidly increasing figures of "learning poverty" in the world.

"We call on all stakeholders - foremost the Government - to ensure sufficient funding for education is available, including for teacher salaries and school feeding programmes," they said.