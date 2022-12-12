Kenya-Russia Relations Crucial to Africa's Stability, Putin Tells President Ruto

12 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Russia's President, Vladimir Putin says that Kenya-Russia relations is critical to the African continent's security and stability.

Putin hailed the Kremlin's relations with Kenya as "traditionally friendly" in a message to President William Ruto as Kenya commemorates its 59th Jamhuri day celebrations.

"I am convinced that their further development in various spheres meets the fundamental interests of Russian and Kenyan peoples and is in line with strengthening stability and security on the African continent," Putin said.

"I wish you good health and success, as well as happiness and prosperity to all Kenyan citizens," he added.

Jamhuri Day celebrations is celebrated on December 12 each year to mark the day Kenya became a republic.

Kenya became a republic on 12 December 1964, one year and six months after gaining internal self-rule on June 1, 1963 (Madaraka Day) from the United Kingdom.

Monday's Jamhuri celebrations is themed around Technology and Digital Economy as Kenya looks to tap into the digital space.

Last week, President Ruto announced thematic celebrations going forward revealing that this year's Jamhuri Day will be about Kenya's growth in the Information, Communication, and Technology sectors.

