Kenya: Bottom-Up Approach Towards World Cup 2030 Qualification, Says President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto says his government will take on his famed bottom-up approach, organizing an Under-19 football tournament across all 47 counties, to churn out emerging talent with an end game of seeing Kenya qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking during his Jamhuri Day speech at the Nyayo National Stadium, the Head of State says the national finals of the tournament will be played every 12th December.

"Arrangements are at an advanced stage to launch a bottom up football tournament to be contested by Under-19 teams from all 47 counties. We will work with governors to build teams right from ward level," the President said in his speech.

He added; "This is the first step in our football vision 2030 where we will target our Harambee Stars to play at the 2030 World Cup and Kenya to host the 2027 AFCON. Together let us build Kenyan football from the grassroots of our villages to the grand stage of the World Cup.

"I suggest to the Ministry that the finals of this intercounty tournament should be held on Jamhuri Day every year so that we can celebrate teams from across Kenya."

Before taking office and setting up his Cabinet, Kenya was under suspension from World Football Governing body FIFA over government interference, when former CS Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation.

Upon appointment as new CS, Ababu Namwamba moved with speed to solve the Fiasco, ushering the Federation back into office and consequently, the suspension lifted.

President Ruto in his speech said it was a matter of priority for his government to get football back.

"My administration recognizes sports as a major industry that can employ millions of youth and help grow the economy. This is why we have moved with speed to get our football back and to protect our athletes pedigree from doping," the President said.

He has further said the national government will work closely with the counties to ensure that there is improved investment in youth football straight from the Ward level.

With Kenya missing out on the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to the suspension by FIFA, the country will now look towards the 2025 showpiece while Cabinet approved Kenya's ambitious bid to co-host the 2027 event alongside other East African states.

Kenya has only qualified for the Cup of Nations once in the last 18 years.