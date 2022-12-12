Kenya: President Ruto Tells of Azimio Leaders for Misleading Kenyans on Hustlers Fund

12 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has told off Azimio La Umoja One Kenya for misleading Kenyans of the Hustlers Fund and antagonising government's efforts to help the poor.

He made the remarks in his address to the nation during this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Nyayo Stadium.

President Ruto said went on to say that over 7.5 million Shillings has so far been lent out from the Hustler Fund in the 12 days that it has been in operation.

He stated that the platform has registered 15.4 million new subscribers.

The Head of State also disclosed that over 400 million Shillings has been saved by Kenyans from the Fund.

