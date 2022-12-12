Tanzania: Don't Associate Menstrual Period With Taboo - Activists

MENSTRUATION-RELATED teasing, exclusion and shame usually undermine the principle of human dignity and must be fought because menstruation is intrinsically related to human dignity.

The statement was made by Habitat For Humanity Tanzania Country Representative, Fortunata Temu, during workshop to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The one-day workshop had a theme: 'Intensifying Efforts to Address Sexual Gender Based Violence Through Promoting Menstrual Hygiene Management for In-School Adolescent Girls'.

She said any form of violence in the society can be eliminated if the society stops seeing it only concerning a section of its members to address.

She further said lowering the dignity of a woman, because of menstruation cycle is a form of Gender Based Violence (GBV) that must be fought in the community.

She noted that all sorts of GBV in the society are not natural but man-made; hence, it is on the same people to see the essence of stopping worshiping and entertaining them.

"These abuses have no any gain to any person that one can be proud of, what remains is that they must be discarded for all to live and achieve their dreams in the same society.

She elaborated that the GBV has painful psychological effects on a person such a thing is directed to, noting: "Freedom from violence is a fundamental human right, and gender-based violence undermines a person's sense of self-worth and self-esteem. It affects not only physical health but also mental health and may lead to self-harm, isolation, depression and suicidal attempts.

"Violence deprives children, families, and communities of healthy and fully functioning women who are able to participate and contribute. Women who are frightened or silenced cannot take an active role to improve the health and raise the status of women in the community.

On his part, senior assistant commissioner of police (SACP) Edward Bukombe, who is also Senior GBV Forensic Bureau Trainer, said all forms of GBV are not allowed in the society; hence, perpetrators should be aware that they are doing a criminal offence punishable before the law.

One of the participants, Mndolwa Omary, a student contributing on how to build bridges to end Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) by addressing the gaps in menstrual hygiene management in schools, said it is only constant, thorough and free education to the society that would make all realise that it is not a punishment for a woman to be in her periods.