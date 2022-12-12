Tanzania: Mwinyi Emphasises Peace for Development

Zanzibar — Newly elected CCM National Vice-Chairman (Zanzibar)-Dr Hussein Mwinyi yesterday asked the ruling party's cadres, members and fans to embrace peace for the country's sustainable development.

"There is no alternative to peace; we will never achieve any of our social and economic aspirations in the absence of peace," Dr Mwinyi said at a grand reception the ruling party had organised for him at the fully packed Kisiwandui CCM Main office grounds here.

Dr Mwinyi who doubles as Zanzibar President warned that there are already signs of breach of peace in the country. "Let all CCM leaders, members and fans campaign for peace; never retaliate to any provocation," he counselled.

The Vice-Chairman asked all the party members to abandon their election factions and unite to make CCM strong towards implementation of the 2020 election manifesto to wananchi. "Election is over; it's time to break our election factions and focus on execution of our pledges to wananchi," he said.

CCM's tenth National Congress, which ended in Dodoma, last Thursday, elected Dr Mwinyi to the party's second position, replacing Dr Ali Mohammed Shein. The new Vice-Chairman scooped 1,912 votes out of the total 1,915 votes cast.

Speaking yesterday, Dr Mwinyi thanked the three delegates who voted against him, saying they had exercised their democratic right but pleaded for reconciliation to move forward for the party's interest.

"... to the three delegates who voted against me; I appreciate their democratic right but I'm ready to reconcile and end our differences... let's join hands and build our party," he said, humbly.

Dr Mwinyi pledged to build the party, citing training to the party executives, construction of modern buildings and installation of working tools in the party offices as well as procurement of vehicles that match the status of the giant political party.

He challenged all party leaders to work hard, saying: "You have the responsibility of overseeing the government in execution of the 2020 election manifesto. I will ensure that the government increases speed in project execution."

Dr Mwinyi pledged to fully accomplish the election manifesto in the next two years, reminding the party leaders and members against keeping quite when the government goes astray.

He particularly thanked his predecessor, Dr Ali Mohammed Shein, whom he described as a man of high integrity and hard working. "I will always follow your footsteps--your integrity, hard work and loathe to intrigues," said Dr Mwinyi.

Speaking at the reception, Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla promised a double increase in the working speed in the government, saying underperformance will never be tolerated.

"The only way we (public servants) have to support the Vice-Chairman is to work speedily and more innovatively in execution of CCM's 2020 election manifesto," Mr Abdulla said, adding: "We should never be an impediment to the Vice-Chairman."

CCM Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar) Dr Abdallah Juma Abdallah commended the new party leader in the isles, describing Dr Mwinyi as highly credible, visionary and innovative leader. "We are proud to have you--the person who promises and delivers," said Dr Juma.

GREEN and yellow dominated Unguja streets and its environs yesterday as thousands of Zanzibaris turned up to welcome the newly elected CCM leader.

The party's top leader in the islands arrived here from the capital Dodoma where the party's tenth National Congress had endorsed him for the authoritative job, with 99.8 per cent votes.

The aircraft carrying Dr Mwinyi touched Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) grounds at 09:30am ahead of the grand reception. CCM bigwigs and top government leaders, including Mr Abdulla and Chief Secretary Engineer Zena Ahmed Said were at the airport for Dr Mwinyi.

Before leaving the airport, Dr Mwinyi watched various traditional dancing groups, including Kibati and Kidumbaki, which were seemingly well prepared to give a soothing entertainment.

From the airport, Zanzibaris swarmed the streets, lining up on both sides of the roads, which Dr Mwinyi used to Kisiwandui CCM main office grounds, the reception venue that was equally filled to the brim.

At Kisiwandui, Dr Mwinyi paid homage to the grave of the founding Zanzibar President Abeid Amani Karume, before joining the multitude of eagerly waiting wananchi for the celebrations that lasted for about four hours.