Nairobi — Kenya will launch an electronic voucher fertiliser subsidy programme in a move aimed at addressing the challenges of input thefts that marred the previous processes.

President William Ruto says the government will continue to subsidise the price of fertilizer and farmers will buy at Sh3,500 per bag.

He added that the government, is working with the private sector, to import 300,000 metric tonnes (6 million bags) of fertilizer.