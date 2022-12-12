Kenya: Govt to Work On Modalities to Ensure Pemba Community in Kilifi Acquires Citizenship - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that the government will work on modalities to ensure Pemba community in Kilifi acquires Kenyan citizenship.

Speaking during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nyayo Stadium on Monday, the Commander in Chief said that his government is determined to kick off a process that will confer citizenship to the Pemba ethnic group who are dominant in the county of Kilifi.

He added that national unity and inclusivity will not be compromised by what he said are historical injustices of the right to citizenship done to marginalized communities contrary to how it is prescribed in the constitution.

"We must continue to resolve injustices of a historical character that have unfairly relegated people to the margins of statelessness when their inalienable rights of citizenship are guaranteed under the Constitution," Ruto said.

"Our determination to live as one indivisible national family cannot be compromised. Our pursuit of inclusion is irrevocable. The government of Kenya has commenced the process to confer citizenship to the Pemba people living in Kilifi County," he added.

In a similar move to strengthen inclusivity, national unity, peace and stability in the country, the head of state reiterated that Kenya's record on peacebuilding and national cohesion will, with the help of international partners, continue traversing beyond national borders to neighboring countries if need be.

"We are proud of Kenya's consistent record of leadership to advance the cause of peace, cohesion, security and stability in our region. Under various regional and continental frameworks, and with the support of international partners, we are deploying our position as a regional anchor State for the benefit of our neighbors and region," he said.

The Pemba community, whose population is estimated at more than 8,000, have over the years cried for recognition as citizens of Kenya.

The community other than being dominant in Kilifi county is also scattered across Lamu, Mombasa, and Kwale counties.

Their main economic activity is deep-sea fishing and they contribute immensely to the country's income from the sea.