Uganda: Museveni Backtracks on Earlier Decision - Allows Roadblocks Back on Highways

President Museveni has backtracked on his earlier decision and has allowed roadblocks back on highways around the country.

In October, the president directed the removal of all roadblocks on highways after complaints by traders, businessmen and investors over delays while on the road, courtesy of the roadblocks.

However, two months after the directive, the Nile Post has learnt that the president has been backtracked on the earlier directive and has allowed police to reinstate the roadblocks on highways around the country.

"The IGP has instructed the director of operations to reinstate all police roadblocks and checkpoints. We have reinstated roadblocks and checkpoints with immediate effect in dark spot areas and others guided by intelligence and traffic related incidents," police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday.

According to the police spokesperson, following the removal of the roadblocks, a vacuum was created and consequently presented an opportunity for wrong elements to commit crime and escape as well as carry out drug trafficking.

"On the side of traffic it had allowed recklessness from motorists on the highways causing serious and fatal accidents, especially in dark spots where Fika salama checkpoints had been stationed."

According to the directive of IGP Ochola, police units have been directed to ensure all major highways are safe and use the checkpoints to arrest criminals and traffic violators.

"The roadblocks and checkpoints will now have an officer in charge of making the operational decisions of command, protection, search and intelligence. They have also been tasked to remain vigilant for crime prevention, deterrence and counter terror operations to avoid incidents like our checkpoint in Luweero that was attacked. We urge all motorists to follow instructions of police officers to stop or pull over when asked"

The development comes on the backdrop of increased attacked on security personnel, especially police officers by unknown assailants who mostly rob their guns.

The police spokesperson however noted that officers manning the roadblocks and checkpoints have been given directives to return fire where it warrants defending themselves in case of any armed attack.

Enanga said the checkpoints and roadblocks will be supported by patrols in different areas and robust standby teams .

He noted that the directive by the police boss was informed by guidance from President Museveni.