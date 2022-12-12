Uganda to Withdraw From CHAN Finals Over Financial Constraints

The president of Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), Moses Magogo has revealed that the Uganda Cranes will likely withdraw from Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) finals over financial challenges.

The tournament is slated to take place from January 13 to February 4, 2023 in Algeria.

On Monday, Magogo tweeted that due to financial constraints resulting from the Ministry of Finance's failure to provide funds to the Uganda Cranes, the team will be left with no choice but to pull out of the competition.

"It is sad. Like for the U23, we are left with no further option but to withdraw the Uganda Cranes from CHAN finals because Ministry of Finance has not provided the funds as appropriated by Parliament," Magogo tweeted.

Magogo added that the withdrawal from the competition would have future consequences on Uganda, and apologised to the team for the 'unfortunate' development.

"The sanctions to Uganda will affect the future if we dont take the hard decision now. Sorry for the players and coaches who qualified the team but it is the moment to face the reality," the FUFA boss said.

With only three weeks to the tournament, Uganda had planned to start preparations on December 21 ahead of opening encounter with Senegal on January 14.

Uganda is pooled in Group B alongside two-time champions Congo DR, Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal.