Kenya: Attendees of Jamhuri Day Fete at Nyayo Stadium Get Free Scholarship at University of Arizona

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday kept his end of the bargain when he announced that all the attendees of the Jamhuri Day fete at Nyayo Stadium will be given a Free Scholarship on Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the US-based University of Arizona.

Ruto made the announcement when he presided over the 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations.

According to president Ruto, a 16-unit course that would have cost one Sh 100,000 will be accessible for free, courtesy of the Innovation Jamhuri.

To access the scholarship, attendees were required to scan a QR Code.

"It is now time to keep the promise. There is a QR Code near you. Scan and access the scholarship now," Ruto said.

The Head of State lauded different organizations for coming out to support Kenya's vision to become the "Hotbed of innovation."

"We continue to do our part and make such partnerships bigger in the future and you are always welcome to be part of Kenya's journey to greatness," President Ruto said.

As part of this endeavor, President Ruto said that Konza has started the distribution of 23,000 virtual desktops to TVETS to enable students exploit remote job opportunities.

The Head of State further said that his administration is dedicated to support young Kenyans in re-establishing this country as the republic of ideas and the home of innovation.

Through a dedicated Start-up Fund, Ruto said the government will support the most innovative ideas each year to scale up into viable enterprises and commercial brands that will provide employment and drive economic growth.

The Head of State said that the government will work with our academia to establish the Kenya Open University within the next one year.

"I urge our scholars and intellectuals to play their part in democratising education, and open the way for anyone and everyone to quench their thirst for knowledge, education, and training," he said.

In line with the new focus of the national celebrations Ruto said, Embu County will host the next year's Madaraka Day celebrations, under the theme of Universal Healthcare.

"In conclusion, it is our time to make a contribution that will define Kenya for posterity as the envy of nations and a country that we, our children, and their children will be proud to call home," he added.

He called on Kenyans to rally and join efforts in the spirit of Harambee to exploit the opportunities at hand and hasten the country's progress into the future.