Kenya: Reprieve for Mombasa Residents as Health Workers Call Off Strike

Mombasa — Health workers in public hospitals in Mombasa County have called off their strike which was to start on Monday due to salary delays and other grievances.

The cancellation of the strike is a huge relief for Mombasa residents and those from neighbouring counties as they largely depend on public hospitals for treatment.

The workers which include doctors, nurses and clinical officers had on 5th December through their respective unions issued a seven-day strike notice to the Mombasa County government demanding two months' salary arrears (October and November), remittance of statutory deductions among other grievances.

The unions accused the county government for persistently ignoring the issues raised particularly on perennial salary delays and non-remittance of statutory deductions including National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and bank loans.

According to the National Secretary General of Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Davji Bhimji Atellah, the strike has been called off following a court order issued last Friday.

"We have been served with a court order that essentially stops the industrial action," said Dr Atellah.

He said they were advised by their legal team to obey the court order as being in contempt of it will compromise the more than 10 active cases the Union has around the country including against Mombasa County.

However, the KMPDU official said the national office is keen to ensure that this injustice does not continue unabated and that in the next few days will issue a communication on the next step of action.

Dr Atellah said salary delays in Mombasa are appalling and a manifestation of great injustice which has continued for many years.

The boycott would have denied the residents and those from neighbouring counties health services including treatment for serious diseases such as cancer at the Mombasa Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Meanwhile, the county administration has assured the health workers and other staff that one month's salary was paid by Friday and it will start reflecting in accounts from Tuesday this week.

Last week, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir pleaded with the health workers to give his new administration time to seek permanent solution for salary delays and other grievances.

Governor Nassir said he has personally negotiated with financial institutions and has agreed to be funding county staff salaries by 25th of every month. - Kna