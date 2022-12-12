Kenya: Government Development Agenda on Course - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto says the government has made tremendous strides to improve the lives of Kenyans.

President William Ruto said the Government has implemented an array of policies and programmes that have transformed the country.

He cited the strengthening of independent institutions like the judiciary and National Police service as some of the key programs.

Others, the President added are; providing affordable credit to entrepreneurs, reducing the cost of farm inputs to boost productivity and the implementation of the affordable housing plan.

The Head of State said he was particularly impressed with the progress of the Hustler Fund that has made the bottom up agenda a reality.

"As of this morning, the 13th day since

the launch, the Fund had disbursed Sh7.5 billion. At the same time, 15.4 million

Kenyans had registered for the fund," he said

He went on:"Before the expiry of the 14-day repayment period, Sh 1.1 billion has since been repaid and nearly Ksh400 million mobilised in savings."

President Ruto spoke during the 59th Jamhuri Day Celebrations at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

This is the first national day celebration with a theme 'it's time to innovate our way into the future.'

It was preceded by an Innovation week that attracted large global technology firms.

At the same time, President Ruto announced that the Government will roll out the 'TALANTA HELA' Plan,a revolutionary initiative that will revive sports in the country.

"This is the first step in our Football Vision 2030 where we target to see Harambee

Stars play at the 2030 World Cup and Kenya host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations," he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and a host of Cabinet Secretaries led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Governors and several MPs were present. - Presidential Communication Service