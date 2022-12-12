Namibia: Opinion - the Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah I Know

The rise of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is by no means a miracle or a tsunami because she has all what it takes to become the next Namibian leader.

People elect political leaders based on what they represent, and trust them to fulfil their promises and act in a way that serves the greater public interest. The leader's characteristics should match, if not exceed, key features of the current political realities and context in Namibia in order to produce impactful and high-quality outcomes.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah possesses the most essential qualities and ingredients of a good leader, such as high integrity and accountability. Her track record in both the Swapo Party and government demonstrates her strong attributes of integrity and clean governance. This is what she hopes to promote within the collective, as we continue to build a reputable, capable development state amongst the nations of the world.

But who is Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah? She is a rural born leader who believes in strong Christian values - a humble mother who subscribes to the values of hard work, fairness and ethics. Moreover, she subscribes to the dream that Namibia belongs to all who live in it.

As a leader, she is easily approachable, a good listener and consultative. As a scholar of diplomatic studies, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has always stayed clear of controversies in her entire political career.

Aided by her impressive political track record and superior skills, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah brings to the Swapo Party strong moral and ethical leadership, which the Swapo Party and society is so much yearning for to inspire and instill hope in the Namibian people.

In other words, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is well- placed to unite Namibian people from various constituencies, grow Swapo's general membership and restore political dominance, particularly in light of Presidential and National Assembly elections in 2024.

Through her entire political career, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has exhibited strong ethical political leadership, which is critical for public trust, not only for the Swapo Party, but enhancing public trust in government.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is the preferred leader, who is set to lead society to greater heights. This is possible with the help of all citizens.

The recent contestations at the 7th elective national Swapo Party congress, and the elections for Central Committee and Politburo memberships, have once again proven beyond reasonable doubt that the real political power is shifting towards the re-elected Swapo Party Vice President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

As a disciplined cadre of the Swapo Party, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah believes in leadership continuity and orderly succession. That is why the dominant national call is "now is her time" to assume full leadership responsibilities as the incumbent and substantive Swapo Party vice president and eventually Namibia's head of state and government, come 21 March 2025.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has an impressive political career, visibly rising from political activist, mobiliser under the tutelage of Swapo in the early 1970s, to become a top diplomat par excellence, to holding several high-profile public offices in post-independent Namibia.

As a Swapo cadre, educated and groomed by SWAPO, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah firmly believes in the call to solidarity, freedom and justice as fundamental to the progress and development of our people and our common destiny as a proud and sovereign nation.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah possesses strong political leadership that requires integrity and the capacity to evaluate circumstances and make an informed judgement, based on what will be better for the majority - a cadre who has a proven track record of working harmoniously with people from various backgrounds.

Considering the hierarchical structure of Swapo Party politics, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been an effective team player throughout her political career, both in exile and back at home. Put differently, the leadership style required by the Swapo Party in the current and future political realm can be traced in the leadership traits of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

It is an undeniable fact and an understatement to state that Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's leadership style has always been youth-centred. Continuing on that trajectory, she has resolved not only to foster a youth-driven political and developmental agenda, but demonstrated that the youth must be the catalysts in our political activity. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah strongly believes in accelerated youth grooming and empowerment initiatives at the party and government level. Undoubtedly, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has always been an outspoken voice in favour of women' rights.

Through hard work and an outstanding leadership style, it has helped shape the content and quality of political processes and outcomes as part of the collective.

Throughout her entire political life, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has not only worked tirelessly to foster party unity, but she has successfully accomplished assigned tasks and continued to strengthen the SWAPO Party's ability and appeal to be the preferred political home for the majority of the Namibian people, going forward. There is a need to reassert the party's political hegemony by strengthening and reinforcing all Swapo Party structures at all levels of the organisation.

As a Swapo Party vice president, and leader who has depth of appreciation for broad-based youth empowerment, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah can be described as a liberation icon, top international diplomat, catalyst for fundamental change, consensus builder, an initiative-driven, inclusive and consultative leader, which makes her the perfect choice for the next head of state and government of the Republic of Namibia.

*Fluksman Samuehl is a scholar of International Relations and Strategic Studies with special interest in international political economy, diplomacy, foreign policy and political history. He served as member of parliament (1999-2004). The opinions expressed herein are his own.