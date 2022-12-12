Kenya: Kigonya the Hero as Sofapaka Thwart AFC Leopards on Penalties to Win Jamhuri Cup

Nairobi — Mathias Kigonya saved one penalty and scored the winner as Sofapaka beat AFC Leopards 4-3 on post match penalties to clincg the Jamhuri Day Cup at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday evening.

Kigonya saved Ojo Olaniyi's spot kick while Brian Wanyama hit the crossbar. Sofapaka scored four of their five kicks with only Alex Imbusia seeing his kick saved.

David Kasirye, Lucky Mweu, Stephen Okola and Kigonya scored. Leopards scored three of their kicks through Washington Munene, Giovanni Lukhumwa and Maxwell Otieno.

The game was forced to penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, with the 90-minute result counting for league points.

Leopards got into the lead in the 13th minute from the penalty spot after Jaffary Owiti was brought down by Stephen Okola inside the box.

Despite Nigerian import Ojo Olaniyi wanting to take responsibility, skipper Eugene Mukangula decided otherwise after a brief hurdle with Munene handed the duties.

The left back expertly tucked away the spot kick to give Ingwe an invaluable lead.

Just as has been their custom under Patrick Aussems, Leopards possessed the ball and passed around the pack, patiently waiting for another opportunity to strike.

Sofapaka were hitting them on the long balls planted behind the defense. One such play from keeper Mathias Kigonya almost bore the opening goal when the ball landed behind the backline.

Levis Opiyo in AFC's goal came out to clear but his shot landed on a Sofapaka leg, the ball recycled to Davies Kasirye at the edge of the box but the striker's volley rolled safely into the keeper's gloves.

On the half hour mark, Geoffrey Ojung'a put Joe Waithira through on goal with a peach of a through pass, but the latter was thwarted by keeper Opiyo who was quick off his line.

On the opposite end Leopards landed another effort on target when Munene struck a freekick from range but Kigonya fisted it away.

In the second half, chances were far and few in between. It was Sofapaka though who piled pressure on the offensive as they sought to get back into the game. They had some half chances, with substitute Manga coming close with a snap shot from inside the box that went wide.

Their persistence paid off with four minutes of regulation time left when Manga swept the ball home from a yard off after Kasirye's header from a corner was blocked off the line by Munene.

Manga should have won the game at the death for Sofapaka but he could not connect Alex Imbusia's cutback on target.

On the other end, AFC came close as well when a fisted clearance from Kigonya fell on Brian Wanyama. The midfielder went for the volley, but his shot was blocked by the recovering Ugandan keeper.

With no winner in regulation time, the two shared spoils for the league points and the game was extended to penalties to decide the winner for the Jamhuri Cup.