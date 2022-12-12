Rwanda: Kagame to Attend U.S.-Africa Summit

President Paul Kagame is expected to join several African Heads of States and Government in Washington, for the upcoming US-Africa summit, his office confirmed on Monday, December 12.

In Washington, the three-day summit is expected to converge hundreds of American trade and investment corporations and their African counterparts, as both parties mull strengthening ties.

Hosted by President Joe Biden, the second edition of the summit comes at a time when Africa is trending as the world's next great economic giant.

Top of the agenda at the summit, The New Times has learnt, is advancing digital connectivity in the context of partnerships to enable inclusive growth through technology.

Africa has the fastest growing population of internet users in the world and is a pioneer of dynamic ICT innovations.

Favorable youth demographics, rapid urbanization, and increased consumer spending are driving higher mobile adoption, despite countries needing an estimated $10 billion per year in investment to expand network access and global backbone connections.

"The African digital ecosystem presents a unique and urgent opportunity to accelerate African growth while expanding opportunities for U.S. companies and the application of U.S. expertise," organizers said.

Equally important to discuss, organizers said, is the fate of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the 2000 deal that granted duty-free access to the US market for most products from sub-Saharan nations that meet standards on rights and democracy.

The pact expires in 2025, leading African leaders to seek clarity at a time that the United States has soured on trade deals.

Uganda's President Yoweli Kaguta Museveni, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and DR Congo President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi are also expected at the summit.

Also expected in Washington, Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Tunisia's Kais Saied, Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

According to the White House, the US-Africa Summit seeks to forge strong business relationships, increase market activity between the US and African countries, debate economic policy challenges and opportunities--and ensure this new chapter unfolds with maximum social and economic benefit for all.