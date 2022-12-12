Rwanda: Diamond Platnumz Confirms Mega Concert in Kigali Next Week

12 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Tanzanian Superstar Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack best known as Diamond Platnumz has already agreed with the organisers of 'One People Concert' to headline the concert which will take place on December 23, 2022 at the Bk Arena.

The show was confirmed after the artist signed a contract with the management of East Gold Entertainment, in Tanzania on Friday, December 9, 2022.

In 2019 when Diamond was performing in Kigali, he visited the BK Arena and expressed interest to perform in the arena which is the best sports and Entertainment hub of Rwanda.

The New Times learnt that the artist at that time asked those who invited him for the Iwacu Muzika concert to invite him again to headline a show that would be held in the BK Arena.

The hit maker who is one of the best musicians on the continent has already confirmed through his social media platforms that he will perform live in Bk arena on 23 December.

"This December 23 I will be performing at BK arena Kigali. A night to remember," reads Diamond's post on Instagram.

Rwigema Gédeon, the manager of East Gold Entertainment, which invited Diamond to perform in Kigali, told this publication that everything is set for the Happy People concert to take place in style.

He said, "Our partners are close, and we are ready! Diamond has already signed the contract, and the only thing left is to promote so that revelers could fill BK Arena and make a historical concert in Rwanda."

