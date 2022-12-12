Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Refugees Protest Over Genocide in Homeland

Thousands of Congolese refugees who live in Kigeme camp in Nyamagabe on Monday, December 12 protested against the genocidal violence being committed against Tutsi communities in eastern DR Congo, in the presence of the UN troops.

Most of the 14,000 refugees in the camp fled to Rwanda a decade ago and they said they want to return to a peaceful DR Congo.

Violence against Congolese Tutsi communities in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri has worsened following the resurgence of the M23 rebels in May this year.

In a peaceful march around their camp, the Congolese refugees carried placards reading "Stop Genocide" and "Genocide is deplorable in presence of the UN".

"We demand justice," the marching crowd chanted. "We want to return home."

They said their kin were being killed by armed groups like the terrorist FDLR and Mai Mai, who have formed an alliance with the Congolese army (FARDC).

They called on the international community to stop the killings in eastern DR Congo.

However, sources familiar with the issue said that there were no indications of Kinshasa's willingness to facilitate the return.

"We want to return to our country Congo, and we want the massacres committed against Tutsi, including our relatives, to stop," said Edison Munyakarambi, the committee president of Kigeme camp, who comes from Masisi in North Kivu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are calling on the United Nations, international NGOs and the African Union and the Congolese government to everything possible to stop the genocide, being committed by armed groups like FDLR, Mai-Mai, Nyatura, CODECO."

"We want to see our country have peace so that we can return home; We are tired of living in refugee camps. Congo should understand that we are Congolese," Munyakarambi said.

Immaculee Kayitesi, one of the refugees who fled to Rwanda in 2012, said she wanted to return to her homeland.

"We are marching today to raise our voice. We want to show that we need to return home; we need justice. We are in refugee camps not because we chose it; we fled killings," Kayitesi, 30, said.

For nearly 30 years, the eastern DR Congo has been the home of over 120 armed groups, who have committed atrocities.

Later in November, the UN special advisor on prevention of genocide, Alice Wairimu Nderitu said there were warning warning signs of atrocities in eastern DR Congo, especially targeting Banyamulenge community in South Kivu.

Nderitu said the violence targeting Congolese Tutsi communities is worsened by the FDLR, which remains active, and Congolese politicians who spread hate speech.

The European Union last week imposed travel bans and asset freezes on rebel leaders responsible for different abuses and human rights violations in eastern Congo, including an FDLR commander, a high-ranking officer in the Congolese armed forces and one politician.