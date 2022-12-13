South Africa: ANC Chief Whip Sends Warning to MPs Plotting Rebellion

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a keynote address during the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum in Cape Town, December 6, 2022.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says the party is aware that some of its "rogue" MPs are plotting to vote in favour of the adoption of the Phala Phala report on Tuesday.

She has issued a stern warning to ANC MPs who would vote for the adoption of the report -- which could pave the way for the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We will crack the whip on our MPs who will vote with the opposition parties on the Phala Phala. Our NEC meeting last week instructed us to vote to reject the report. Our message to the rogue MPs is that anybody who will deviate from this will face the music," she told Scrolla.Africa.

Of the 400 MPs in the National Assembly, the ANC is represented by 230. The MPs will vote on Tuesday on whether to adopt or reject the adoption of the Section 89 independent panel's report.

The panel, chaired by retired justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer over the alleged concealing of a burglary at his Limpopo Phala Phala farm where at least $580,000 (R10.2 million) was stolen.

Majodina would not be drawn into disclosing the names of the MPs who are said to be plotting to defy the party.

However, Scrolla.Africa understands through internal ANC sources that Ramaphosa's enemies who are MPs -- including former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo -- are allegedly lobbying other aggrieved ANC MPs to vote in favour of adopting the report.

When asked about this allegation, Mahumapelo laughed and abruptly hung up.

He is a known die-hard backer of former president Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa's predecessor and arch-rival, who has been gunning for Ramaphosa's head since his dramatic fall in 2018.

Ramaphosa has been on the receiving end of criticism from many quarters since the release of the Phala Phala report about two weeks ago.

The report came ahead of this week's crucial ANC elective conference from Friday to Monday at Nasrec, Joburg, where Ramaphosa will be fighting to return as party president for a second term.

He is up against former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Ramaphosa has taken the report on review, and the matter is yet to be heard at the Constitutional Court.