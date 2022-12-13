Kenya: Shujaa Clinch Paltry Three Points From Cape Town Sevens

Nairobi — Shujaa's struggled in the new season of the World Rugby Series continued as they earned a paltry three points from the Cape Town Sevens this weekend, remaining 14th in the standings after three rounds with just nine points.

Shujaa beat Canada 21-10 to finish 13th in Cape Town, finishing off another struggling run that saw them win only two of six matches, losing three and drawing one.

The Kenyan boys had finished off the group phase with only a draw, playing to a 5-5 result against Spain having lost 19-5 to Argentina and 31-5 to New Zealand in their first two group matches.

They then dropped to the ninth place quarters where they suffered a 19-14 defeat to Ireland, seeing them contest for the 13th place. They thrashed Uganda 19-5 in the semis before moving to the final where they put in a shift to beat Canada.

Anton Ngongo gave Canada an early lead with an unconverted try before Tony Omondi converted Daniel Taabu's try to give Shujaa a 7-5 lead.

Edmund Anya then powered his way to the tryline, Omondi converting to put Shujaa 14-5 up at the interval.

The Canadians threatened to come back, landing their second try through Brock Webster.

They continued to put Shujaa on the backfoot but their efforts bore no fruit and they were punished at the death when they lost possession, Denis Abukuse with the break and offload to Johnstone Olindi who scored under the posts, Omondi converting for the full time.