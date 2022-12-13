Nigeria/Morocco: Buhari Hails Morocco for Qualifying for World Cup S'final

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Morocco's Atlas Lions and the ruler of the country, King Mohammed the VI on making history becoming the first African team to win a place in a semi-final at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The President, in a release issued Monday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated that Morocco have made the entire continent proud with their grit and dexterity, giving hope that an African team can indeed win the ongoing global tournament in Qatar.

President Buhari commended the Lions for their skill and teamwork, noting at the same time that this could not have been achieved without the exemplary role of the Moroccan authorities in putting together a formidable team.