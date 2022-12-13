Tanzania: PM Reiterates Govt's Commitment in Supporting African, Caribbean and Pacific States Member States

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) of Tanzania's continued support to the efforts in promoting the economy and bringing sustainable development to the member countries and citizens.

The Premier, who represented President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Heads of State and Government OACPS 10th Summit in Luanda, Angola, also expressed Tanzania's continued support in maintaining peace and security in the member countries.

The five-day meeting kicked off from December 6 to December 10, this year with the theme "Three Continents, Three Oceans, a Common Destiny: Building a Resilient and Sustainable OACPS."

Prime Minister made the remark on Friday, while noting that the OACPS countries have continued to fully cooperate in fulfilling the respective goals, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of conflicts occurring in the world.

"Tanzania will continue to be a strong partner and in order to ensure that the goals of the partner countries are fulfilled... it is good that each one of us build the desire to achieve a joint success," he said.

Mr Majaliwa added that since the establishment of OACPS, many common goals have been achieved and benefits obtained through various programmes, adding that the implementation of joint venture projects among member countries have been fruitful.

He further said: "Despite these successes, concerted efforts are still needed to achieve more success.

"We did not fulfill the objectives of the establishment of OACPS, so it is good that we continue to implement the policies, targets, programmes and projects we have set to achieve the desired goals."

Moreover, Mr Majaliwa said solidarity among member countries is the only means which can keep all countries safe, including bringing about real development that affects the people directly.

On the final day of the Summit, the Heads of State and Government were also briefed on the state of the implementation of the Revised Georgetown Agreement which was signed at the previous Summit in December 2019 and came into force in April 2020.

The Revised Georgetown Agreement changed the organisation from the ACP Group of States to the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (OACPS), and expanded the Organisation's mandate to address global challenges and current issues such as the environment and climate change and peace and security.

OACPS is Comprised of 79 Member States from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific and strives to achieve the sustainable development of its Members and their progressive integration into the world economy.

The Summit of OACPS Heads of State and Government is the supreme organ of the Organisation and defines the OACPS' general policy orientation.

Since 1997, Heads of State and Government of Members of the OACPS have been meeting regularly to lay down the broad guidelines for the general policy of the OACPS and give the Council of Ministers instructions related to its implementation.

The Summit is presided over by the Head of State or Government of the host-country and organised by a Bureau comprising the President-in-Office, the outgoing President and the incoming President. The 9th Summit was held in December 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya.