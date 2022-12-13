Kenya: KPA Suffer Second Defeat in Africa Basketball Club Champs in Madagascar

Nairobi — National champions Kenya Ports Authority suffered their second defeat at the Africa Basketball Women's Club Championships in Maputo, Mozambique on Sunday evening, going down 73-62 to Costa de Sol.

It was a slight improvement for the dockers who had started their campaign with s 76-50 defeat at the hands of Angola's Interclube.

"We played a good game and showed character. Mentally we were not as strong as I would have wished us to be and this caused some lapses in our play and we couldn't execute perfectly," coach Anthony Ojukwu told Capital Sports from Maputo.

He added; "We have continuously picked the lessons and we will try to improve for the next match and see if we can pick up a win."

KPA had a good start to the match and went toe to toe with do Sol, trailing by half a basket with the scores at 21-22 at the end of the first quarter. It remained a closely contested affair, though do Sol increased the gap to seven points at half time.

KPA put in a fight in the last two quarters, but they couldn't bridge the gap.

Ifunaya Okoro, signed by the dockers specifically for the tournament was the highest scorer, earning 19 points. Azibaye Mac Dangosu also earned double digits with 10 points, same as home girl Medina Okot who clocked a double double, adding on her 10 points with 14 rebounds.

Against Interclube, Okoro also had a decent game bagging 11 points while Mimah Omondi also starred with 12-point haul for the dockers.

KPA's next match is against Energie BBC from Benin.