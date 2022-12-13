Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - State-Owned Utility Suffers 100 Million Birr Loss Due to Theft On Electric Steel Towers

12 December 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — State owned electric utility, Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP), transmission lines and distribution stations operations sector said that in 2014 Ethiopian calendar alone, some 756 tons of steel was stolen from electric steel towers resulting in a loss of 100 million birr.

According to the director of the sector's Eastern District, Gashaw Andreas, repeated thefts are taking place on high power transmission line steel towers managed by the Ethiopian Electric Power.

In the year 2014 Ethiopian calendar alone, 24 high power transmission steel towers were completely cut down and their iron and conductors looted as well as some 30, 257 different metals were removed from the towers that were still standing.

As a result, 756 tons of steel was stolen from both the fallen towers, and those still standing, which amounted to a loss of 72.3 million birr; additional 23.8 million birr was spent by the utility to replace the stolen steel.

Together with 2,396 megawatt hours of power lost due to the thefts, and reconstruction and service interruptions, EEP has suffered a loss of no less than 100 million birr, Gashaw said.

Moges Mekonnen, EEP director of communication, on his part said that awareness raising discussions have been held with various community representatives, security and judicial bodies to prevent further theft, which is yielding results

However, although such efforts have yielded results in prevention of such crimes in some areas, the problem still persists in other areas.

Moges hinted at the need to revisit the inadequate punishment imposed by the judicial bodies on convicted criminals as well as the activities of steel factories and investors who support and benefit from the theft. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.