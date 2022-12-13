Tanzania: Parents Cooperation Cited as Key in Child Upbringing

TEMEKE District School Quality Assurance Officer Mingwa Kinyunyu has stressed on the need for parents to effectively cooperate in children parenting for good upbringing.

Ms Kinyunyu pointed out that there were a lot of violence against children taking place at homes, even in schools, which needed a keen eye.

She said parents should not leave a role of parenting to housekeepers and teachers at school. They also need to ensure that they have time for their children.

When gracing the 8th graduation ceremony for DallasKidszone Daycare and Nursery School in Dar es Salaam, she reminded parents about their family roles and good upbringing of children in this changing world and also help them with their education.

Commenting on the matter, Director of Dallaskidszone, Dr Rehema Mallya, said parents need to dedicate enough time for their children for them to be responsible for their children.

"Parents need to work... yes, but family is much important for them as well. Parents need to partner in children parenting and this will ensure that they solve challenges that children face," she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Kinyunyu spoke about importance of prioritising English language in public primary schools to enable pupils cope with classes when they join secondary schools where English is the medium of instruction.

She said President Samia Suluhu Hassan is committed to improving education sector in the country from pre-primary.