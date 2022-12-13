Tanzania: Scientists Challenged to Do Research

THE government has urged young scientists in the country to conduct scientific researches that will benefit the nation.

The call was made recently in Dar es Salaam by the Vice Chancellor of Ardhi University, Prof Evaristo Liwa, during the 12th annual national science and technology exhibition.

The exhibition was held alongside awarding prizes and scholarships to higher education students who did well during the exhibition.

"On behalf of the government, I congratulate all young scientists who have been able to use their scientific ideas which are very helpful to solve various challenges in our society. I ask them to conduct scientific researches that would benefit our nation," said Prof Liwa.

Prof Liwa said the government will continue to help the young scientists to fulfill their goals and become useful in finding solutions for challenges facing the society.

Prof Liwa also thanked sponsors who saw the importance of empowering the young people in doing various researches.

"I call upon other stakeholders to come forward in sponsoring these studies so that they help us in solving various scientific issues in our communities," said Prof Liwa.

The Chairman of the Young Scientist Tanzania (YST), Prof Yunus Mgaya, thanked the government for continuing empowering young scientific researchers in the country.

Prof Yunus congratulated the students who were able to work on their useful research projects that would benefit the country.

On their part, the winners; Halima Saidi and Gloria Beatus from Kibaha Girls Secondary School in Coast region who conducted a study on the future of the Ruvu water pump station, have thanked YST for helping them in completing their research.

"We thank the YST for supporting us from the beginning of our idea to where we have reached now, we promise to work on our idea so that it can help the community members who depend on water from the Ruvu river," Halima said.