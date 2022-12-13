Tanzania: Tourism Players Counselled On Climate Change

DEPUTY Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade, Exaud Kigahe, has challenged players in the tourism and hospitality sector to mitigate the climate change effects in the country.

Mr Kigahe, who was speaking on the sidelines of the World Competition Day held here recently, urged the players to come up with technologies that will help address the effects of climate change.

The Deputy Minister observed that the pangs of climate change had adverse effects on any business environment, appealing on tour operators and airline companies to design strategies that will address the plight.

"Business is the lifeblood of any economy, however it is still important to be conscious of the climate," observed the Deputy Minister.

According to Mr Kigahe, tourism is the main industry to leave carbon footprints and cause of nature destruction as natural tourist attractions in Tanzania continue attracting the highest number of tourists around the globe.

"Travel companies and hotels are looking at how to reduce emissions from food, whether by reducing food waste, using local produce or promoting more vegetarian and vegan options, which typically have a lower carbon footprint," he added.

Likewise, the Deputy Minister Investment, Industry and Trade used the occasion to lure more potential investors to the country saying Tanzania was now witnessing a strong nominal economic growth.

Earlier on, Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT) Chairperson Lady Justice Salma Maghimbi rooted for more policies that will have emphasis on issues of climate change.

World Competition Day dates back to December 5, 1980 when the United Nations adopted the international standard for competition laws-the Set of Multilaterally Equitable Principles and Rules for the Control of Restrictive Business Practices.

It is commonly known as the United Nations Set of Principles and Rules on Competition, which has guided a large number of developing countries in developing and enacting the competition laws.