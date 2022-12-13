East Africa: EAC Partner States Get Laboratory Equipment

THE East African Community (EAC) has handed over laboratory equipment and consumables to the focal points of the EAC Affairs Ministries on behalf of National Plant Protection Organisations (NPPOs) in the Partner States.

Managed by the EAC-GIZ, the project dubbed Improvement of Regional Trade with Seed Potatoes in Eastern Africa, the aim of the project is to provide framework conditions for the development of trade in seed potatoes through support to development of regional strategies and action plans, capacity development of NPPOs in SPS measure as well as development and harmonisation of regional seed potato standards.

Speaking during the handover ceremony here recently, EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki disclosed that the equipment is expected to be a game changer in the Partner States seed potato trade especially in strengthening the technical and implementation capacity of staff and laboratories to effectively operationalise required Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures to facilitate seed potato trade in the region.

According to Dr Mathuki, the potato sub-sector is one of the priority value chains in the region and is ranked among the top 10 strategic staple crops for food and income security in the EAC Partner States.

He further informed the gathering that Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report shows that, in the last 20 years, potato production in the region has increased from 1.6 million tonnes to 3.4 million tonnes with the increase resulting from expansion of acreage under potato cultivation rather than from improved productivity.

The EAC Secretary General noted that low productivity and limited use of quality seed potato by less than 4 per cent of farmers in the EAC, have remained key bottlenecks in the region, despite initiatives aimed at improving variety development and introduction of seed production and trade within the region.

"With this laboratory equipment and consumables, the region is expected to increase production, availability, efficiency and reliability of certified and assured seed potato for production and trade in the region. We count on you to take the equipment home and bring it into use," added Dr Mathuki.

On his part, the Deputy Cluster Coordinator GIZ/EAC Max Middeke said the production of certified seed potatoes is still in its infancy in all EAC Partner States.

Mr Middeke said well-regulated trade with seed potatoes between the countries of East Africa will provide crucial incentives for the private sector to step up its investments in seed potato production.