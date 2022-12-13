Tanzania: Simba's Champions League Group Stage Opponents Unveiled

12 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Simba have been placed in group C of CAF Champions League (CAF CL), together with Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Horoya (Guinea) and Vipers (Uganda).

It is another opportunity for the Reds to reflex their muscles and try to accomplish their intended target of reaching into the CAF CL semifinals.

The objective of stepping into the last four was highlighted by Simba's outgoing Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gonzalez immediately after sealing a group stage slot.

When it comes to international duels, Simba are invincible in the country and their best CAF CL success is reaching in the quarterfinals hence they want to break their own record.

However, it is still unclear if the incumbent coach Juma Mgunda who enjoyed a good run in champions league preliminary stages will be in charge of the brigade in the last 16.

Mgunda recorded a hundred percent performance after beating Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi with a 4-0 aggregate win before capsizing Primerio de Agosto of Angola 4-1 on aggregate.

All in all, football fraternity in the country are anxious and hopeful that envoys Simba and Young Africans will do wonders this season in CAF Interclub games.

