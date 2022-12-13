Uganda: Ssekajugo, Okullo Come Top in 2022 Uganda Seniors' Golf Tourney

12 December 2022
The Independent (Kampala)
By Phillip Corry

Kampala — Dr James Ssekajugo and Esther Okullo have been crowned 2022 Uganda Seniors' golf champions.

Ssekajugo was the overall nett winner in the men category with 72 nett whilst Okullo championed the ladies' nett event with 74 nett. Both champions won trophies and return air tickets each to any desired destination where Air Uganda operates.

Meanwhile, David Plenderleith scored 80 gross to topple the rest of the crop in the gross category as Ntege scored 85 gross to excel in the ladies' cluster. Other categories:

The gold cluster (70 years and beyond) was won by Ambrose Akandonda with 73 nett and Luka Abe (74 nett - countback) was the outstanding lady.

Paddy Muramira won the silver event (65 to 69 years) with 78 nett, on countback ahead of Patrick Kagoro.

The bronze category (55 to 64 years) was won by Dube Zephania with 74 nett on countback ahead of Joseph Bagabo. Entebbe club's Aaron Mugomola was the outstanding guest player.

The day long championship was exclusively bankrolled by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) in celebration of the annual Aviation week held since 1994.

