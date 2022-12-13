Algeria: U.S. Africa Command Commander Engages With Algerian Leader

2 December 2022
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)
press release By U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs

Stuttgart, Germany — Both leaders stressed the importance of the U.S.-Algerian relationship and expressed their mutual desire to meet in person in early 2023.

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, spoke by telephone with Gen. Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff, Algerian People's National Army on Nov. 28, 2022. Gen. Langley thanked Gen. Chanegriha for Algeria's efforts in countering terrorism and supporting regional stability by training neighboring forces.

Both leaders stressed the importance of the U.S.-Algerian relationship and expressed their mutual desire to meet in person in early 2023.

Read the original article on Africom.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Africa Command. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.