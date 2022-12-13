Algeria: U.S. Africa Command Commander Engages With Algerian Leader

press release

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, spoke by telephone with Gen. Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff, Algerian People's National Army on Nov. 28, 2022. Gen. Langley thanked Gen. Chanegriha for Algeria's efforts in countering terrorism and supporting regional stability by training neighboring forces.

Both leaders stressed the importance of the U.S.-Algerian relationship and expressed their mutual desire to meet in person in early 2023.