Zimbabwe: Updates to the Zimbabwean Sanctions Program

Today, the United States is removing 17 individuals from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List. We are also designating four Zimbabwean individuals and two entities. The Zimbabwe sanctions program targets human rights abusers and those who undermine democratic processes or facilitate corruption. The 17 individuals being removed today were found no longer to undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes and institutions or to otherwise meet the criteria for designation.

Sanctions are not intended to be permanent but to incentivize changes in behavior. Each removal is based on a thorough review and is part of an ongoing effort to keep the sanctions program current, focused, and relevant. Maintaining the integrity of U.S. sanctions is the driving principle behind a rigorous review process that evaluates every request for removal individually on its merits and applies consistent standards to all of them.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating Sandra Mpunga, Nqobile Magwizi, Obey Chimuka, and two entities, Fossil Agro, and Fossil Contracting, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13469, for their ties to previously designated Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his company, Sakunda Holdings. Additionally, OFAC is designating Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr., the Zimbabwean president's son, pursuant to E.O. 13391.

Today's actions demonstrate the United States' continued commitment to act in support of a transparent and prosperous Zimbabwe. U.S. sanctions do not target the Zimbabwean people, the country of Zimbabwe, or Zimbabwe's banking sector.

We again call on the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards addressing the root causes of many of Zimbabwe's ills, including corrupt elite and their abuse of the country's institutions for their personal gain. Ahead of the 2023 elections, it is imperative to ensure Zimbabweans have the opportunity to vote elections that are free from violence, repression, and electoral manipulation.

For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.