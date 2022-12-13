Zimbabwe: Updates to the Zimbabwean Sanctions Program

12 December 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Today, the United States is removing 17 individuals from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List. We are also designating four Zimbabwean individuals and two entities. The Zimbabwe sanctions program targets human rights abusers and those who undermine democratic processes or facilitate corruption. The 17 individuals being removed today were found no longer to undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes and institutions or to otherwise meet the criteria for designation.

Sanctions are not intended to be permanent but to incentivize changes in behavior. Each removal is based on a thorough review and is part of an ongoing effort to keep the sanctions program current, focused, and relevant. Maintaining the integrity of U.S. sanctions is the driving principle behind a rigorous review process that evaluates every request for removal individually on its merits and applies consistent standards to all of them.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating Sandra Mpunga, Nqobile Magwizi, Obey Chimuka, and two entities, Fossil Agro, and Fossil Contracting, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13469, for their ties to previously designated Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his company, Sakunda Holdings. Additionally, OFAC is designating Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr., the Zimbabwean president's son, pursuant to E.O. 13391.

Today's actions demonstrate the United States' continued commitment to act in support of a transparent and prosperous Zimbabwe. U.S. sanctions do not target the Zimbabwean people, the country of Zimbabwe, or Zimbabwe's banking sector.

We again call on the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards addressing the root causes of many of Zimbabwe's ills, including corrupt elite and their abuse of the country's institutions for their personal gain. Ahead of the 2023 elections, it is imperative to ensure Zimbabweans have the opportunity to vote elections that are free from violence, repression, and electoral manipulation.

For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.