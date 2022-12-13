South Africa: Parliament to Vote Today on Ramaphosa Report - South African News Briefs - December 13, 2022

Cape Town —

To Accept Independent Report or Not - The Decision Facing Parliament Today

After a delay of a week, 400 members of the National Assembly will congregate at the City Hall in Cape Town to vote on whether to accept or reject an independent panel report which has suggested the president may have breached the Constitution related to the theft of foreign currency from his farm Phala Phala. The ruling ANC holds a majority in parliament but the majority of opposition parties have indicated they will vote in favour of the report being adopted, and for the findings to be referred to an impeachment committee. The African Transformation Movement has called for a secret ballot but has been turned down by the Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Eye Witness News reports.

Stage 5 Power Cuts Still In Place

Residents and businesses across the country face another day of Stage 5 power cuts after Eskom ramped up load shedding at the weekend. The unusually high demand for electricity and the breakdown of generating units at its Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations, is said to be the cause of the situation, Eye Witness News reports.A unit at Koeberg power station in Cape Town is also offline for routine maintenance.

Section of Popular Muizenberg Beach In Cape Town Closed

The City of Cape Town has announced that a section of Muizenberg Beach on the False Bay coastline has been closed temporarily until further notice. It said that beachgoers who frequented the beach would have to find another spot to enjoy their holidays this December. The decision follows an electrical failure at a sewer pump station. City health officials have advised that the beach between Muizenberg Pavilion and Sunrise Beach will be closed as a precautionary measure, Eye Witness News reports.