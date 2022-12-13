Eritrea: Call for Abiding By Regulations and Guidelines to Control Harmful Practices

At a meeting organized on 11 December in Barentu and in which administrators of sub-zones, head of health facilities, representatives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branches as well as concerned institutions took part call was made on the public to abide by the regulations and guidelines to control harmful practices in general and that of Females Genital Mutilation in particular.

At the meeting detailed reports were presented by committees to eradicate harmful practices focusing on activities so far conducted in controlling FGM and under age marriages.

According to the reports presented, there are some areas in the Gash Barka Region still practicing harmful practices and called for integrated effort on the part of the public, concerned institutions and partners to identify the reason and find remedy,

Pointing out that committees have been established in all levels of administrations under the auspices of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare and the National Union of Eritrean Women with the task of ensuring the rights of mothers and children as well controlling harmful practices, Dr. Haielom Kidane, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, called for integrated effort in developing the awareness of the public.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, on his part pointing out that awareness raising activities alone are not enough for stopping harmful practices, called for legal measures on those that violate the regulations.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations.