Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's trade balance deficit widened to TND 23,281.1 million over the past eleven months of 2022, compared to TND 14,653.8 million over the same period in 2021 (+58.8%), the National Institute of Statistics (NIS) said on Tuesday in its monthly report on "Foreign Trade at current prices, November 2022."

The coverage rate therefore lost 5.1 points compared to the same period in 2021, to stand at 69.1%.