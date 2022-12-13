Kenya: Sakaja Shows Off Rap Skills as Nairobi Festival Starts

13 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja kicked off the Nairobi Festival at the revamped Uhuru Park by showcasing his rap game.

Clad in a Long Sleeve Rugby Polo, dark jeans, and white sports shoes, Sakaja urged city residents to turn out and support the creative arts, which are being showcased at the event slated to come to an end on Saturday.

"We have decided that from this year going forward, we will always have this even to celebrate Nairobi. Nairobi Festival brings all of us together from our talented youth, the fans, upcoming artists and also those who are established and very thing else that's in between," he said.

In 2020, a video of then-Senator Sakaja and his sons showing off their rapping skills went viral as they create awareness about COVID-19.

The Nairobi festival will have over 50 Nairobi-based artists performing throughout the duration of the event, including renowned local artists Jua Cali, Wakadinali amongst others.

