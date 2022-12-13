Kenya: President Ruto in America for U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit

Nairobi — President William Ruto is in the United States where he is expected to attend the US-Africa Leaders' Summit.

The three-day summit provides an opportunity for African leaders to shape the continent's engagement with the United States in a variety of areas such as trade, the economy, security, and political relations.

Statehouse Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said in a statement Monday that President Ruto will deliver a statement on "The Future of Africa's Trade and Investment Relations with the US", and address the summit on partnering in Agenda 2063, and specifically on a Peaceful and Secure Africa.

The goal of the three-day forum is to scale up measures that enhance resilience and recovery from the effects of Covid-19 and the climate crisis, both of which have had disproportionate consequences for the continent.

"The US is one of the largest export destinations for Kenyan products under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and a leading partner for Kenya's development agenda as well as regional peace, security and multi-lateral cooperation," Mohamed said.

In strengthening Kenya's bilateral and economic ties with the US, President Ruto will lobby for the conclusion of the Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership Agreement and support African countries' push to expand US-Africa trade relations through the renewal of AGOA.

In strengthening Kenya's bilateral and economic ties with the US, President Ruto will advocate the conclusion of the Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership Agreement and support African countries' push to expand US-Africa trade relations through the renewal of AGOA.

According to Mohamed, the Head of State will also engage the private sector and pitch for expanded partnerships in trade and investments, better access of Kenyan products to the US market and the creation of jobs and other opportunities for Kenyans.