Kenya: John Sibi Okumu, Chebukati Among 460 People Who Receive Head of State Commendation

13 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Capital FM Talkshow Host John Sibi Okumu is among 460 people who received Head of State Commendation from President William Ruto.

The iconic thespian and teacher received Order of the Golden Warrior after a petition was circulated urging the government to recognise him for his works as prolific actor, who took up leading roles in box office movies like The Constant Gardener.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, his wife Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati were feted with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart award, which falls within the highest category of state awards in Kenya.

Other politicians on the list include Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei, Kimani Ichung'wah, Ndindi Nyoro Opiyo Wandayi, and former Mandera Governor Ali Roba among others.

