Kenya: 3-Year-Old Boy Among Two People Killed in Nairobi Fire Incidents

Nairobi — A three year old boy is among two people who were at the weekend killed in separate fire incidents in Nairobi.

Police said they received ten fire incidents that also left at least seven people injured and property destroyed.

The first incident happened in Eastleigh where the three-year-old child was killed.

Three other people were injure in the incident that broke out from the third floor of an apartment along First Avenue.

Police and locals suspect a gas cylinder explosion caused the fire but investigations are ongoing.

The locals managed to contain the spread of the fire and rescued the four who had been trapped therein.

Three year old Husni Farah succumbed to the injuries while being treated in hospital.

Elsewhere, the body of 27 year old Doreen Moraa was discovered in debris following a fire incident in Majengo slums.

Police said a fire broke out at structures in Taa Kubwa area and flattened several of them.

It was after the fire had been contained that the body of Moraa was discovered on Saturday night.

The bodies of both victims were taken to the mortuary pending further probe.